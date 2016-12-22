CADD official given additional charge of FDE as stopgap arrangement

Dr Zafar Nasarullah’s name proposed for DG slot

Zubair Qureshi

An Additional Secretary of the Ministry of Capital Administration & Development Division (CADD) was here given additional charge of the director general of the Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) Wednesday. The post was lying vacant since Dec 10 after retirement of Dr Shahnaz A Riaz the former DG of the FDE. Dr Zafar Nasarullah, the Additional Secretary of the CADD would act as additional DG until a permanent appointment is made. “ A summary in this regard has been sent to the Prime Minister’s Office for approval,” said a handout of the minister.

An official of the FDE on anonymity said a number of senior principals and professors were considered as strong candidates for the slot and they are still in the run since the government has made a temporary arrangement for the job.

According to the rules for appointing a director general of FDE (basic pay scale-20 grade) formulated by the Ministry of education in March 1990, a DG shall be appointed by promoting people from within the department. These include serving directors (of BPS-19 grade) or a principal of a degree college (BPS-19) who have had at least 17 years teaching or administrative experience.

Moreover, SRO-225 dictates that director generals must have at least 17 years of teaching or administrative service in BS-17 or at least 12 years of service in BS-18 and above or five years in teaching or administrative service in BS-19 in case of direct recruits.

According to the sources, the federal government in order to streamline various issues and ensure discipline and transparency and above all to carry forward Prime Minister’s Education Reforms programme is looking for an officer outside the FDE or education sector, most likely from the Prime Minister’s office for the job. Maryam Nawaz is also taking special interest in the appointment of the post and therefore there is every possibility that the seat will be filled in by a senior official from the PM office or at least the CADD, said the sources.

However, sources in the CADD are of the view that CADD Minister Tariq Fazal Chaudhry would like to have his ‘own’ man as the directorate’s chief especially to ensure Maryam Nawaz’s vision and to ensure implementation of PM education reforms.

Meanwhile, the FDE hierarchy (officers within the Directorate) are not going to accept any ‘outsider’. According to recruitment rules, the DG is purely a ‘promotion post’ for administrative cadre and if there’s no one from the cadre eligible enough for appointment, the senior most from amongst the principals of the federal government schools and colleges will be asked to act as a stand-in for the directorate’s chief until a permanent replacement from the administrative cadre is available.