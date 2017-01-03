CADD establishes HTW

Staff Reporter

The Capital Administration and Development Division (CADD) has established a new Health Technical Wing (HTW) to provide technical input regarding health matters of the capital city. The wing will work under a Chief/Director General Health, a Grade 20 officer, who will be responsible to scrutinize the proposals and recommendations presented to CADD regarding the health sector of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT).

Health Technical Wing, which was established on the directives of Minister of State for CADD Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, will augment CADD’s ability to administer health services in a professional manner, said a press release.

The technical wing will support the administration to arrive on more informed decisions and objective planning. The wing will also provide input in matters relating to population welfare and population control in ICT.