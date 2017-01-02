CADD establishes HTW to provide technical input in ICT’s health matters

Staff Reporter

The Capital Administration and Development Division (CADD) has established a new Health Technical Wing (HTW) to provide technical input regarding health matters of the capital city. The wing will work under a Chief/Director General Health, a Grade 20 officer, who will be responsible to scrutinize the proposals and recommendations presented to CADD regarding the health sector of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT).

Health Technical Wing, which was established on the directives of Minister of State for CADD Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, will augment CADD’s ability to administer health services in a professional manner, said a press release issued here on Monday.

The technical wing will support the administration to arrive on more informed decisions and objective planning. The wing will perform development, monitoring and evaluation of technical matters of all hospitals of ICT, matters relating to quality assurance of services provided by hospitals, health education and its planning.

The newly established wing will also oversee matters relating to international cooperation and coordination with international agencies, coordination for participation in international seminars and workshops relating to health, liaison with other ministries/divisions regarding international agreements/MoUs, matters relating to International Health Regulations.

The wing will also provide input in matters relating to population welfare and population control in ICT. The CADD will coordinate with Establishment Division and Finance Division in order to re-designate and transfer posts in the newly created Health Technical Wing.