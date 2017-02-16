CADD directed to ensure availability of medical machines in hospitals

Staff Reporter

The National Assembly Standing Committee on Cabinet Secretariat directed Ministry of Capital Administration and Development Division (CA&DD) to ensure the availability of new medical machines in all government Hospitals of city in accordance of requirements of the patients. The NA body met here under the chairmanship of MNA Rana Muhammad Hayat Khan.

The Committee recommended to not porceed the Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Medical University, Islamabad (Amendment) Bill, 2014 which moved by Major, Tahir Iqbal, MNA as the government had decided to introduce a Bill of identical nature for legislation.

The Committee discussed the proposals of Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) of the financial year 2017-18 relating to Capital Administration & Development Division (CA&DD) and its attached departments.

The Committee appreciated all the proposals however, directed the CA&DD to endorse its recommendations especially availability of clean drinking water and establishment of new Hospitals for the residents of federal capital so that Committee could pass them accordingly.

The Committee therefore, deferred the issue till its next meeting for further discussion. The NA body observed that medical machines of dialysis, ventilator, MRI, City Scan etc of PIMS, Poly Clinic, NIRM and CDA Hospitals were insufficient as most of them were obsolete and non functional.

Consequently, the patients are being referred towards private labs to obtain tests on heavy costs.

The meeting was attended by MNAs including Rasheed Ahmed Khan, Rana Muhammad Qasim Noon, Sardar Mansib Ali Dogar, Moulvi Agha Muhammad, Syed Ali Raza Abidi, Asad Umar, Dr. Mehreen Razzaq Bhutto, Parveen Masood Bhatti, Nafeesa Inayatullah Khan Khattak, Shehnaz Saleem, Nighat Parveen Mir, Seema Muhiuddin Jameeli, Farhana Qamar, and senior officers of the concerned Ministries and departments.