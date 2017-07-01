Cache of wine, weapons recovered

Islamabad Police have arrested 13 outlaws including drug pushers as well as bootleggers recovered narcotics, wine, weapons and stolen motorbike from them, a police spokesman said.

Assistant Sub-Inspector Niaz Muhammad from Golra police along with other policemen arrested Owais, Sohaib, Faizan, Waqas and recovered 15 cans of beer and two wine bottles from them. Sub-Inspector Muhammad Yusuf from Shalimar police arrested Zeeshan Rauf, Yasir Zaman, Asad Qureshi and Gul Baran for having a total of ten wine bottles and seven cans of beer.

ASI Nadeem Tahir arrested Waheed during routine patrolling and recovered ten wine bottles and 17 cans of beer from him while he also arrested Raja Umer for alleged involvement in theft case.

Sub-Inspector Muhammad Ashraf from Khana police arrested Sadaqat Khan for having 150 gram hashish while ASI Iran Ullah from Tarnol police arrested Hasnain Shabbir for possessing 9 mm pistol , 30 bore pistol, four magazines and 111 rounds. Sub- Inspector Talib Hussain from Bani Gala police arrested Raheel Jameel for involvement in bike lifting and recovered stolen motorbike from him. Cases have been registered against these nabbed persons and further investigation is underway from them.—APP

