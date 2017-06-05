Cache of weapons recovered from Kohlu

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The military’s media wing on Sunday claimed to have recovered a cache of weapons from an alleged terrorist hideout in Kohlu District of Balochistan.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations, an intelligence-based operation (IBO) was conducted in Sken Nullah Darango, located some 55km off Kahan area in Kohlu District, on the alleged hideouts of Balochistan Liberation Army.

“A large cache of weapons, ammunition, and explosives including guns, rocket launchers, anti-personal mines, detonators and communication equipment recovered from the hideout,” read the ISPR statement.