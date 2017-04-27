Syed Adnan

Karachi

I want to draw the attention of concerned authorities through your esteemed newspaper towards a serious topic which is “Cable Violence”. TV cable programs are hardly affected on children’s brain as children’s programs have less violence and can be seen and broadcast on television networks easily. Some other programs like “action” having more violence.

Other more comparative perspective is that a child is a new born baby he/she doesn’t know anything about the world, media and anything. In every home television broadcast approximately 8 to 9 hours on a daily basis which is also viewed by every age child i.e. viewing leisure time habits, lifestyle of family’s, social media, 18+ Movies. Family members are the regular viewers of broadcasting television, many cases limited choices of channels available. Family members and their children can easily escape features of the world of television such as violence.

On the other hand, there are 3 levels of choice, first, the family must take a strict action against unwanted basic television channels and can be locked out by locking device available from cable operators; second, if family wishes then the subscribers of premium television networks are unlikely exposed to program for which they didn’t ask or pay. At last but not the least the third one is that the family unlike the television broadcast cable is a highly violence based industry especially for children who are not in matured age.