Cabinet expanded, 4 new ministers take oath

Sophia SiddiquiSophia SiddiquiIslamabad

Four new ministers took oath at the President House on Thursday, bringing the number of members of the federal cabinet to forty seven. President Mamnoon Hussain administered oath to the new ministers in the presence of Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi. Daniyal Aziz from Narowal and Mumtaz Ahmed Tarar from Mandi Bahauddin sworn in as federal ministers while Syed Ayaz Ali Sherazi from Thatta and Mir Dostain Khan Domki from Balochistan took oath as ministers of state. Daniyal has been appointed as Minister of Privatisation, while Tarar has been sworn in as Minister for Human Rights. On August 4, the president had administered oath to forty three ministers including, Khawaja Asif, Ahsan Iqbal, Talal Chaudhry, Saad Rafique and Maryam Aurangzeb, among others. The names for ministers of the new federal cabinet were finalised after days of discussion between the PML-N leadership. The federal cabinet was dissolved after Nawaz Sharif was disqualified by the apex court in a landmark ruling on the Panama Papers case in July. He was succeeded by Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, who was Minister of Petroleum in Sharif’s cabinet. Abbasi was elected by the MNAs on August 1 and took oath on the same day. In his maiden speech following election, Abbasi put forward his vision to improve the socio-economic conditions and security situation in the country, showing that he has some personal ambitions apart from PML-N’s guidelines. He had directed federal ministers and state ministers to “work diligently and complete all ongoing projects on top-priority with utmost transparency and quality of works.”

