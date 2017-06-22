Cabinet body reviews Ramazan package

Salim Ahmed

A meeting of Cabinet Committee for Ramzan Package chaired by Provincial Minister for Planning and Development Malik Nadeem Kamran was held at Civil Secretariat here on Wednesday. The meeting reviewed arrangements for Ramzan bazaars, prices, quality and supply of commodities.

The provincial minister said that people are getting relief in real sense as the Punjab government not only gave huge subsidy on eatables but also improved auction process at vegetable and fruit markets.

He said that provincial ministers, public representatives and administrative officers are working hard to ensure best arrangements at Ramzan bazaars and performance reports are being sent to Chief Minister Punjab on daily basis.

He directed that in view of recent rains necessary measures be taken at Ramzan bazaars to avoid any inconvenience for consumers.

The Secretary Food told the meeting that out of 68 lac flour bags supplied in 319 Ramzan bazaars in the province more than 44 lac have been sold. 11757 ton sugar have also been sold in these bazaars. Additional stocks of sugar have been dispatched to 16 districts, which requested for increase in quota. Fruits and vegetables are available at fair price shops of Agriculture Department in Ramzan bazaars and there is no shortage of any commodity.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Industries, deputy commissioner Lahore, officers of Information, Agriculture, Livestock Department and Special Branch.