Cabinet approves amendments in Rules of Business 1973

Zahid Chaudhary

Islamabad

The Federal Cabinet approved amendments in the Guidelines of Prime Minister’s Global SDG’s achievement programme and amendments in Rules of Business, 1973 after reorganization / creation of new federal ministries and divisions to facilitate and clarify subjects allocated to them. The meeting of cabinet under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi reviewed the performance of finance division and expressed resolved to uplift country’s economy. Cabinet appreciated the Finance Minister and the Finance Division for their tireless efforts, which had resulted in positive economic turnaround since 2013. The Prime Minister said that renowned international rating organizations have recognized upward economic growth of Pakistan despite internal and external challenges. The Secretary, Finance Division provided a detailed briefing on the overall economic situation of the country, including key economic indicators, economic growth outlook, real sector growth performance, consumer price index, credit situation, fiscal consolidation, tax collection by FBR, workers’ remittances, Foreign Direct Investment, foreign exchange reserves, balance of payments, public debt and significant developments in Pakistan’s economy. It was apprised that during FY 2016-17 GDP recorded an increased growth of 5.3%, large scale manufacturing achieved 5.6% growth, per capita income increased to US $ 1,629 from US $ 1,334 in FY 2012-13, remittances increased to US $ 19.3 billion, FBR collected Rs. 3,362 billion, fiscal deficit has been reduced by 5.8% as percentage of the GDP, 8,286 new companies were registered, forex reserves increased to US $ 21.4 billion and FDI witnessed increase of US $ 2.4 billion in FY 2016-17. Earlier Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi while chairing meeting of the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) approved eight development projects construction included New 132 kv Grid Station and transmission Lines project by SEPCO at a total rationalized cost of Rs. 12,699.4 million Distribution of Power Project aimed at expanding distribution network of SEPCO to meet growing demands in districts of Sukkur, Jacobabad, Shikarpur, Larkana, Ghotki, Qamber, Kandhkot, Dadu, Naushero Feroze, Khairpur, Benazirabad and Jamshoro at a total rationalized cost of Rs. 3825.16 million. Energy loss Reduction Project to reduce technical losses resulting from the distribution conductors and equipment due to poor power factor in various districts of Sindh costing Rs. 10,514.51 million. The project includes construction of new 11 kv lines, re-conducting of 11 kv lines, installation of 37 capacitors, replacement of overloaded transformers, construction of new transformers substations, energy meters and replacement of earthing. Expansion of scope and coverage of Prime Minister’s National Health Program at a total rationalized cost of Rs. 8,072.479 million.. Construction of Chitral – Garam Chashma – Doraha Pass Road at a total rationalized cost of Rs. 8314.355. And change in financing modalities of construction of Lahore-Sialkot Motorway at a total rationalized cost of Rs. 45,382.00 million.

