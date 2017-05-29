Cab runs over robbers

Through your esteemed newspaper I would like to narrate lack of people’s trust in our police force and the justice system. That people can even harm each other like a cab driver who ran his taxi over two robbers who were fleeing after robbing him near Ayesha Chowrangi. One of the robbers died while the other was injured and arrested by the police later.

The incident is yet another example of people showing mistrust on police force and cab driver took the law into his hands just because he felt that police might never arrest the thieves .Other such incidents including lynching by mobs, also take place because people feel that police will not take necessary action against criminals. Hope high ups of the police department pay attention to this growing trend and take measures to restore people’s confidence on judiciary and police dept.

MIDHAT REHMAN

Karachi

