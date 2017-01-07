CAA hands over lost wallet to its rightful owner

Staff Reporter

Airport Manager BBIAP Islamabad, Mr. Amanullah Alvi Friday handed over the wallet to its rightful owner Mr. Shabbir Momin who had lost the wallet at the airport while coming back from Abu Dhabi on December 30, 2016. He was extremely thankful to CAA management for making necessary efforts to find him and hand over his hard earned savings which he had lost while returning from Abu Dhabi to Pakistan.

Mr. Shabbir Momin, a passenger who arrived at Benazir Bhutto International Airport (BBIAP) Islamabad dropped his wallet in the International Departure Lounge on Dec 30, 2016. The wallet had foreign currency amounting to AED 10,575/- and only one credit card from UAE bank. There was no residential address or document to identify the owner of the wallet.

CAA facilitation found the lost wallet and handed it over to Passenger Feedback & Suggestion Cell (PF & SC) for further investigation and action. At CAA, PF & SC has been set up for the convenience of passengers to resolve their complaints and receive suggestions for further improvements at the airport.

CAA team utilized all available resources to locate the rightful owner of the wallet. With help of relevant CCTV footage, contacting Immigration and UAE Bank, the passenger was successfully identified as Mr. Shabbir Momin, who was resident of Tribal Areas adjacent to D.I Khan. He was contacted by the airport management to come and claim his wallet.

Prior to this incident, CAA facilitation at BBIAP Islamabad also recovered an amount of Rs. 30,000/- from the Concourse Hall at the airport and handed over the money to its rightful owner after identifying him with the help of CCTV footage. Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority is at the forefront of providing best facilities and services to all its stakeholders – be it airlines or passengers.