CAA clarifies airports being outsourced, not privatized

Zubair Qureshi

Islamabad

Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) on Tuesday submitted reply b before the Islamabad High Court (IHC) with regard to a petition challenging the privatization of three international airports.

In its reply, the authority has made it clear that Lahore, Karachi and New Islamabad airport are not being privatized but they are being outsourced so far as management of these airports is concerned. It will be CAA commanding the authority of these airports, the reply further states.

Justice Aamer Farooq on Friday, June 9 had asked CAA authorities to produce records for the privatization of New Islamabad International Airport, Allama Iqbal International Airport Lahore and Jinnah International Airport Karachi by June 13.

The direction came after the CAA took the stance that they had brought “confidential documents” for the perusal of the court but submitting the same will be tantamount to making them public. Justice Farooq said submitting the “relevant documents” is necessary as the court will decide the matter only after going through the documents and might quote relevant paragraphs in the final order.

Earlier the court had issued notices to the secretary aviation, secretary aviation division, CAA director general, adviser to the prime minister on aviation and the chairman of the Privatization Commission after the Collective Bargaining Agent (CBA) and some other employees of the CAA challenged the process. Through their counsel Hafiz Arfat Ahmad, the petitioners approached the court after the CAA invited applications/proposals from international companies to privatize the three international airports on February 7.

The counsel said according to the advertisements, the companies wanting to participate in the process would be responsible for operation, management, development work and some other functions. Hafiz Arfat Advocate had further argued the company would control the airport operation and management, administration and maintenance of airport buildings, allied infrastructure, equipment, systems and other facilities, ground handling services and future expansions of airport infrastructure, including runways, taxiways, car parks etc.

The unexpected news concerning privatization of the major airports where a major part of the workforce of CAA was deployed had created a sense of insecurity among thousands of employees, he had further said. On Friday, after the reply of the CAA, the court adjourned the case until June 19, 2017 Monday.