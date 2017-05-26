I C J’s verdict

The International Court of Justice has announced its verdict on Indian Spy Kalbushan’s case. The interim order stayed the execution of the spy master who has confessed to espionage and terrorist activities. Pakistan appeared before the Court and challenged its jurisdiction.

ICJ rejected Pakistan’s claim and assumed jurisdiction over the matter on meeting the “prima facie” requirement in the case. It is generally understood as a flexible evidentiary standard that measures the effect of the evidence as meeting or tending to meet.

An extensive debate ensued as soon as the verdict was announced. Every talk show presented the views of legal experts, political/defence analysts and media representatives beat the issue to the death.

I do not think that sky has fallen upon us with the grant of the interim relief to India. It is taken as victory for India and defeat of Pakistan. No doubt it is a sensitive issue and relates to foreign affairs. We do not need political criticism. Some of them have raised questions about the expertise of the lawyer Khawar Qureshi who represented Pakistan at the ICJ.

Pakistan had a strong case and still has a strong case. We must get prepared for the next round and present all the evidence against the Indian Spy Yadav. We must study the relevant Vienna Convention and argue the case in the light of the precedents set in other cases. The assumption of jurisdiction by the ICJ has opened the flood gates of cases on Kashmir and water issues. I hope the government will file those cases with the ICJ.

JAVAID BASHIR

Lahore

