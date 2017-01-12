BZU win Inter-collegiate table tennis championship

Multan

Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) has won the Inter-collegiate table tennis championship by defeating NFC in the final match here on Wednesday. BZU scored three points while its rival team failed to make any point. Abdul Wahab from BZU defeated Bilal with 3-0 points. Similarly, Musab Abbas beat Hashir with 3-0 points. Treasurer BZU Muhammad Umar Farooq was the chief guest.

While, Inter-collegiate football championship has been postponed due to start of inter-university football championship zone-E competitions. Now it will start from January 13, 2017.—APP