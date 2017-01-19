BZU win Inter-collegiate Judo C’ship

Multan

The Bahauddin Zakariya University won the Inter-collegiate Judo championship held at Sports Complex BZU here on Wednesday. Imran Sharif Chaudhary, Prof Manzoor Hussain and Tars Muhayudin were chief guests.

Meanwhile, cricket trials for Inter-varsity cricket championship will be held at the BZU cricket ground on Jan 19. Meanwhile, The two-day athletic championship being organized by the Board of Intermedediate & secondary education ( BISE) Multan will start on Thursday (Jan-19).

According to director sports BISE Multan Shahid Pervaiz Gujjar, the inaugural ceremony would be held tomorrow at BISE ground while it would continue two days by Jan-21 Chairman BISE Riaz Hussain Hashmi would be the chief guest of the ceremony.—APP