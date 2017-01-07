BZU team wins Inter-collegiate girls judo championship

Multan

Bahauddin Zakariya University team won the Inter-collegiate girls judo championship, held at Maryum Hall, here on Friday.

According to results, the BZU team bagged the first position by taking 107 points with six gold medals, one silver and one bronze medal.

KIPS college secured the second position by making 51 points with five silver and three bronze medals. The Government College Khanewal stood third with 51 points by winning two gold, one silver and three bronze medals.

Madam Saleh Zulfikar from the BZU Economics Department inaugurated the judo championship. Zia-ur-Rehman and Hassan Raza were the chief jury while Nabeel Qamar Kiyani performed as referee. Nasir Shah was the coach of winning team.—APP