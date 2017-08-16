Bye-poll postal ballot papers applications to be received by Aug 30

Staff Reporter

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has fixed August 30 as last date for receipt of applications for postal ballot papers for bye-election to the provincial assembly of Punjab from constituency PP-4 Rawalpindi-IV.

According to ECP, this facility, under the law, has been extended only to the persons in government service, members of armed forces, holders of public offices, their wives and their children.

It added, they must be registered voters and ordinarily reside with them provided they are stationed at a place other than the place in which their constituency is situated.

It added, persons detained in person or held in other custody are also entitled to vote by postal ballot.

The last date for polling personnel and police personnel who are posted at a polling station other than one at which they are entitled to cast their vote, has been fixed as September 6.

Persons who are appointed to act as Presiding Officers, Assistant Presiding Officer and Polling Officers and the Police Personnel who are assigned duties at the polling stations have been advised to apply for postal ballot by September 6, by which time their appointments as polling personnel are expected to have been finalized and the fact of their appointment indicated to them.