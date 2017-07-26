Byco Petroleum saves life of 9 fishermen

Amanullah Khan

Karachi

Byco Petroleum located at the coastal line of Balochistan indeed come to rescue of 9 fishermen whose fishing boat was capsized while fishing in deep waters. Responding to a distress call was received at 7.30 pm last night near Sonara Beach in Balochistan by Pakistan’s Maritime Security Agency (MSA). A fishing boat carrying 9 precious souls was taking in water and was in danger of capsizing. The Maritime Security Agency reached out to Byco Petroleum as it did not have any vessel close enough to reach the location expeditiously. Byco’s Security Manager, Commander (retired) Kaleem Ishaque immediately spoke to the fishermen on board the distressed vessel: “The fishermen informed me that the boat was taking on water and they were not able to control the flooding. I got their location which was near Charna Island. Informing Byco’s leadership of the situation, I was directed by them to use whatever means necessary to assist and rescue the vessel’s crew. l immediately arranged the launch of Byco’s own security boat along with Sea Marshals to conduct a rescue mission.” Byco’s security boat searched for the distressed vessel and found it after some efforts.