BVS to ease BISP payment system: Marvi

skardu

Chairperson Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) Marvi Memon on Saturday visited various payment points and beneficiary households at Skardu, Shigar and Khaplu to inspect proper functioning of payment.

‘BISP is fully committed to timely release of full payments to beneficiaries by the banks, interact with the beneficiaries and gain firsthand information regarding their satisfaction level with the service delivery and customer care’, the chairperson BISP said.

Whether it is scorching heat or freezing winters, BISP is always present at the service of the vulnerable and poorest of the poor. Speaker Gilgit-Baltistan legislative assembly Fida Muhammad Nashad also accompanied the chairperson during her visit to Skardu, according a news release issued here.

BISP has recently released its quarterly payments worth Rs.25 billion in last week of December. The payments in Skardu, Shigar and Khaplu are made through Debit Cards therefore the Chairperson visited different ATMs and point of sale (POS).

The Chairperson inspected the disbursement of the stipend at the remote payment points in Baltistan. She interacted with beneficiaries for their feedback.

She told them to contact BISP Hotline 080026477 in case of any difficulty. The Chairperson visited the beneficiaries Zubeida, Fatima, Khadija and Amna Bibi at their homes in Shigar.

While condoling with Fatima Bibi on the martyrdom of her son in Wana, she said that state is highly indebted to Fatima Bibi on her great sacrifice for the country. Later on, she also visited beneficiary households in Khaplu for feedback.

The Chairperson held meetings with local notables as well. She informed them about the new survey for National Social Economic Survey (NSER) update.

She stated that the pilot phase of survey is under process in four districts where desks are setup to register people. Door-to-door survey will be launched in twelve pilot districts soon followed by the national roll out.

The local notables came up with suggestions regarding the new survey and poverty scorecard. The Chairperson assured that their reservations have been noted and would be considered.—APP