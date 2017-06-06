Businessmen urged govt to reduce high cost of doing business

Islamabad

Joint press conference by Chairmen/Office Bearers of all Textile Industry Associations, Monday, urged the government to reduce high cost of doing business, clearance of refunds, extension of long term finance facility for garment plants, reduction in minimum turnover tax and exemption of five exporting sectors from further tax.

In a press conference after a detailed deliberation on the textile industry issues with the Federal Textile Board, the textile industry leadership pointed out that an immediate reduction in electricity tariff to Rs. 7/kWh without levy of surcharges and across the board supply of RLNG and system natural gas to industrial consumers both for captive and processing use at Rs. 400/MMBTU without levy of GIDC is an urgent need of hour for revival of textile industry. Chairman APTMA Aamir Fayyaz said the government should also ensure an immediate payment of all refunds for which RPOs has been issued. ‘All unprocessed refund claims, on the other hand, should be process and paid by 14th August 2017 to improve liquidity of the textile industry,.

They have also pleaded unanimously for reduction in the Minimum Turnover Tax to 0.25% in order to improve liquidity of the textile industry. Besides, they have also demanded exemption from the levy of further tax to the five exporting zero-rated sectors.

The textile industry has witnessed unprecedented export decline in last two years due to high cost of manufacturing, liquidity constraints, and lack of technology upgradation. In order to arrest the continuous decline in exports of textiles and clothing the prime minister of Pakistan announced Rs. 180 billion export-led growth package on the 10th of January 2017.

Thy said the packages envisaged payment of Rs.7.29 billion per month deductible of tax of export proceeds but the government has released only Rs. 2 billion till May 2017. While expressing their concerns over allocation of a meager amount of Rs. 4 billion in the federal budget tax on import of cotton just four months after announcement of the package.

They have pointed out that the manufacturers/ exporters are confronted with cancellation of exports, delayed investment initiatives due to nonpayment of drawbacks and reversal of initiatives announced in the package. Consequently, they said, it is difficult to achieve overall export target at % of GDP (US $ 36 billion) set in the federal budget 2017-18.

The textile industry leadership said energy is an important element of cost of production particularly for spinning, weaving and processing industry. Its availability at regionally competitive price is important. Industry is burdened with Rs. /kWh with surcharges on electricity and GIDC on gas which cannot be passed on to the international buyers.

In April 2013, they said, the oil Brent rate was US$103 per barrel, which has been dropped to US $52 per barrel in March 2017.

The industry leadership said the electricity tariff including all surcharges and fuel price adjustment was Rs. 6.67 per kWh in April 2013, which has gone up to Rs. 11.31 per kWh in March 2017. In UA dollar term electricity tariff was US $ 6.86 per kWh in April 2013, while in March 2017 it is US $10.8 per kWh. At current oil prices, they said, the electricity tariff should have been below 4US cents per kWh but the export oriented textile industry is burdened with multiple surcharges, cross subsidies and system inefficiencies of theft and lesser billing collections.

On the stuck up refund claims, they said, the FBR has rolled back all claims of Refund Payment Orders (RPOs) for the tax period July, 2016 onward on the plea that the claimed amount exceeds certain bench marks. We request payment of all pending sales tax refunds and duty drawbacks and incentive schemes.

Despite the fact that furnace oil, diesel and coal were zero rated on 20/08/2016 but zero rating has not been implemented as the Board has prescribed cumbersome procedure. Zero rating of all inputs (in true spirit) including packing materials, spares, coal and HFO etc. should be announced. They said the indirect exports should be made eligible under the LTFF scheme. This will help increase in supply of basic textiles to the value added sector.—PR