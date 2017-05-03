Businessmen for social uplift in Thatta areas

Gharo (Thatta)

A group of businessmen from here, doing successful business in different advanced countries, have moved in, to provide sweet drinking water, education, health and other basic facilities in backward areas of Thatta, which is the next district to the international city of Karachi.

Besides installing hand-pumps for sweet water, they distributed ration among the poor population of some villages on the outskirts of Gharo town of Thatta district at a ceremony on Tuesday, under the banner of their NGO ‘Apna Wada Ap Say’ which they have formed exclusively for this mission.—APP