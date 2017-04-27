Staff Reporter

Karachi

A certificate distribution ceremony for Business Incubation Programme for Women Home-Based Workers was held at Institute of Business Administration (IBA) main campus.

An official of the Institute said on Wednesday that 61 women home-based workers belonging to areas include Sultanabad, Korangi, Ibrahim Hyderi and Lyari were awarded certificates for completing a comprehensive three-month entrepreneurship training programme especially designed for them.

He said this is a hallmark programme of IBA AMAN Centre for Entrepreneurial Development (AMAN-CED) in which women entrepreneurs from underprivileged communities of Karachi are trained to start their own ventures in order to promote the cause of women economic empowerment.

Speaking to the audience Deputy Chief of Party, Gender Equity Programme (GEP) and Aurat Foundation Mahpara Shakil said, ‘This is an important step towards women economic empowerment’. She said she was highly moved by the confidence and enthusiasm showed by all the participants. Director AMAN CED, IBA Karachi, Dr Shahid Qureshi addressed the audience and stressed upon the fact that women are nation builders and thus they should be given the opportunity to utilize their full potential.

The candidates gave outstanding presentations on their budding businesses and demonstrated their knowledge on Marketing and Finance, which is a testimony to how much they have learnt at IBA through this programme.

The participants also expressed their deep gratitude to IBA and the faculty which mentored them; IBA has broadened their vision and guided them in the direction to resounding success. In order to provide them a platform to exhibit their products and services ranging from handmade jewellery, handbags, tailoring services, Salon services, traditional embroidery etc a showcase event by the name of CED Bazaar 2017 was also organised. The event was well attended by Aurat Foundation management, USAID officials, IBA students and esteemed faculty members.

The event proved to be instrumental in supporting women entrepreneurship in Pakistan. These women home-based workers received positive feedback and suggestions for future improvement. It was also pointed out that the IBA is implementing the project of Business Incubation Programme for Women Home-Based Worker’s under the Gender Equity Programme (GEP) of Aurat Foundation by the support of the American People through the USAID in Karachi.