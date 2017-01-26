Business Incubation Programme for women

Staff Reporter

Karachi

An orientation ceremony for the new women entrepreneurship initiative, which IBA AMAN CED has launched in collaboration with Aurat Foundation under their Gender Equity Programme (GEP) sponsored by the USAID, was organized at IBA AMAN CED, says an official on Thursday. He said that the programme will mark the beginning of a certificate programme designed especially for women home-based workers in Karachi and Quetta. This programme is IBA AMAN CED’s effort towards facilitating Pakistani women to develop and foster an entrepreneurial mindset, enabling them to pursue entrepreneurial opportunities. Fifty highly skilled women have been selected for this particular programme; who have a zeal to start their own businesses and are extremely thrilled to have found such an opportunity. Introduction of the Programme was then given by Soha Zulfiqar, Manager-Women Entrepreneurship Programme, who briefly explained about the programme and pointed out the pertinent need of this programme for women. She shed light on the concept behind this initiatives through explaining the aims.