Business in Giga Mall

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Swift action, by GIGA Mall DHA Islamabad’s management, brought the technical fault close to its premises was brought under control by swift action by GIGA Mall DHA Islamabad’s management. The timely action by the management saved the Mall’s operations from any disruption. We are most grateful to our valued customers for cooperating with the GIGA Mall staff. Now all business activities in the Mall are in full progress and the Brands are fully operational. Indeed the safety and protection of customers is our top priority. We are confident that our customers’ security will never be compromised, and they will continue to receive world class services.