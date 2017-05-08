Business of fake medicines will be eliminated: Shahbaz

Staff Reporter

Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif reviewed progress on the steps taken to improve the healthcare facilities in the province.

Addressing the review meeting, the Chief Minister said that provision of quality and modern medical facilities and standardized medicines to people was his mission which would be fulfilled at all costs.

He vowed to eliminate business of fake and substandard medicines from the province. Punjab government, has introduced modern system of purchase, supply and distribution of medicines to end sale of counterfeit and substandard medicines. Samples of medicines were being sent to world’s renowned laboratories for examination.

He said it was responsibility of the government to provide cheap and quality medicines to the people. Provision of cheap and quality medicines could be possible generic drugs are imported. A plan for importing generic drugs will be prepared. He ordered crackdown against bogus factories involved in the preparation of counterfeit and substandard medicines and to take indiscriminate action against those involved in this heinous crime.

He gave approval for cash rewards to those who would give information about the bogus factories preparing fake medicines. 1 million is being given to the one who will disclose any such information about the bogus factory involved in preparing counterfeit and substandard medicines, he added.

He said it was very unfortunate that billions of rupees had been spent on purchasing of state of the art machinery which was still packed in the hospitals and was of no use for the patients.

He said the Punjab government had provided funds of billions of rupees for the improvement of public health facilities in the province and every common man would take benefit from it.

He said if the machinery purchased for the provision of facilities to the masses was of no benefit for them then strict action should be taken against those responsible for it.

He directed to prepare an effective plan for proper disposal of hospital waste and install incinerators in the hospitals. He directed the Lahore Waste Management Company to take immediate measures for waste based energy generation. Provincial Ministers Kh. Salman Rafiq, Kh. Imran Nazir, Chief Secretary, Chairman P&D, Secretaries of the concerning departments, Health Experts and other high officials attended the meeting.