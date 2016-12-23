Business community urged to cooperate in enhancing tax net

Islamabad

Nisar Muhammad Khan, Chairman, Federal Board of Revenue has said that broadening of tax base was vital for better development of the country and business community should cooperate in realizing these goals. He said more tax on non-filers as compared to filers was meant to encourage tax culture in the country and in the forthcoming budget, tax rates for non-filers would be further enhanced so that more people could feel temptation to come into the tax net.

He was addressing business community at Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry. FBR Member Operations Dr. Muhammad Irshad and Member Customs Nasir Masroor Ahmed also accompanied him.

Chairman FBR said that better growth of business activities was in FBR’s own interest as it would lead to increase in tax revenue. He assured that FBR would not make policies or take measures that would create problems for taxpayers including business community.—Agencies