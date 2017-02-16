Business community seeks ease for doing business

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Business community has demanded of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to bring those 3.5 million people into the tax net who are registered with the department instead of crushing the existing taxpayers. Just because of abusing section 38-B of the Sales Tax Act, misuse of discretionary powers by the FBR officials, raids at business premises and bank account attachments number of taxpayers has been fallen this year to around 0.9 million as compared to 1.1 million during the previous year.

These views were expressed at a meeting, presided over by the LCCI Acting President Muhammad Nasir Hameed Khan, here at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry. Former LCCI Presidents Mian Anjum Nisar, Muhammad Ali Mian, Former Senior Vice President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh, former Vice President Kashif Anwar and Awais Saeed Piracha, Zeeshan Khalil, Mian Zahid javed, Mian Abdul Razzaq, Tahir Manzoor Chaudhry, Mian Muhammad Nawaz, Javed Siddique, Muhammad Arshad Chaudhry, Nasira Taskeen, Tanvir Ahmed Sufi, Syed Mukhtar Ali, Abdul Razaq Bubber, Khawaja Khawar Rasheed, Ghulam Sarr Malik, Maqsood Butt and representatives of trade & industrial associations spoke in the meeting.

They said that Section 38-B of Sales Tax Act, 1990 is being adversely used by the officials of tax department. They are paying visits to markets and godowns to unjustifiably harass the business people.