Business community pins hopes with new SBP governor

Amanullah Khan

Karachi

The trade and industry has welcome the new SBP governor with open arms and attaching hopes that the new financial regulator will give a new turnaround of the economic and financial health of the country.

Zubair F. Tufail, President of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI) has expressed his heart-felt congratulation to Tariq Bajwa on his well deserved appointment as Governor of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) by virtue of his long and versatile experience and excellent track record of success in the field of Civil Service of Pakistan, Finance and Economic Affairs Division.

The FPCCI President added that the appointment of Tariq Bajwa as Chief of one of the Prestigious institutions of the country, in fact, is an appreciation of the meritorious, dedicated and devoted services, which have been rendered by him with remarkable distinction for the Government of Pakistan in various capacities.

The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry Chief expressed his confidence that under his dynamic leadership and able guidance the working and performance of the Central Bank would be further reactivated to resolve the problem and hardship of the trade and industry and hoped that existing cordial working relations and cooperation developed between FPCCI and the SBP would be further strengthened to the mutual benefit of both the stakeholders – SBP and business community and for the Country– during his tenure.

The President of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industrywished Tariq Bajwa success in his new responsibilities and assured him of complete support and cooperation of FPCCI.