Business community hails package for textile sector

Islamabad

Islamabad Chamber of Small Traders Thursday lauded the decision of the government to provide Rs 15 billion to the textile sector.

Textile sector is the mainstay of the economy which must be supported and the decision would infuse confidence in this sector which continued to lose the competitive edge in the international market, it said.

They urged the government for fully implementing the package and resolve the issue confronting textile sector that includes energy, energy price, refund and taxation.

Patron Islamabad Chamber of Small Traders Shahid Rasheed Butt said that decision to release Rs 15 billion by August 14 was laudable and it should be implemented within time to give a message that government is giving priority to facilitating the textile sector.

He urged the government for taking steps to control imports and boost exports for economic development and industrial growth of the country.—APP