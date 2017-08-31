Business community hails establishment of ISO certification facility

Islamabad

Business community on Wednesday appreciated the government for establishing Veterinary Residue Laboratory in Faisalabad and said it would help to boost meat and meat preparations from the country In a statement President Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum (PBIF) Mian Zahid Hussain said that Pakistan has acquired the capability to issue the certificate for the safety of food which would boost exports. Pakistani exporters who were focused on the Middle East and other countries where safety standards were not stringent but with the establishment of Veterinary Residue Laboratory in Faisalabad they can export food like beef and mutton to US and EU markets, said a press release here on Wednesday.—APP