Business community expresses joy over increased tourists flow

Islamabad

The business community in Northern Areas, Galiyat and Murree have expressed joy over an increase in tourists flow in current summer season turned doubled business activities. During visit to various parts of Murree, the shopkeepers, restaurants owners and transporters talking to APP said that in current season tourists flow is more than previous year and they are doing good business due to rush of tourists. Muhammad Ashraf, a shopkeeper said that due to rush of tourists their business doubled in current season, adding that all the business community is happy over the rush of people in hill stations. An official Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) said that a large number of tourists are visiting hill stations like Murree and other northern areas in order to beat the heat. Murree, Ayubia, Nathia Gali, Swat valley and Naran and Kagan have seen the largest number of visitors with the trend expected to continue. He further said that Kalam has seen the largest number of visitors, adding that the improved law and order situation has opened up Pakistan’s northern hilly areas to domestic and foreign tourists.—APP