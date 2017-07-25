Business community expresses concern over stagnant rainwater

Staff Reporter

Hyderabad

The business community of Hyderabad city have expressed grave concern over the accumulation of rainwater in the downtown areas of the city, causing great inconvenience to the citizens particularly the traders and shopkeepers to carry out their business activities accordingly.

Addressing a news conference here at Hyderabad Press Club on Monday, the representatives of Anjuman-e-Tajiran Goods Naka Hyderabad including Nasir Muhammad Ali, Sabir Muhammad Ali, Babar Shaikh and Jibran Ahmed said that standing rainwater has not only disturbed the civic and business activities in the affected areas but also posing threats of epidemic.

They lashed out at the role of Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) adding that due to negligence, the business communities of the downtown areas were suffering losses of millions of rupees daily. Despite repeated requests, the management of WASA is reluctant to dispose of the accumulated rainwater from the areas, they added.

They appealed to high ups of Sindh Government to take notice of such negligence of WASA management and provide sigh of relief to the affected people by draining out the stagnant water from the low lying areas of the city.