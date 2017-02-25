Business community backs PSL final in Lahore

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Khalid Iqbal Malik, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry has said that business community fully supported the hosting of Pakistan Super League (PSL) final in Lahore as holding of this mega event in Pakistan would help in growth of business activities apart from promoting the soft image of the country and improving the confidence of foreign investors.

He said Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Bajwa has assured that army would provide support in hosting the PSL final in Lahore while many foreign players have also agreed to participate in the final at Lahore which was encouraging.

He stressed that government should allow holding of PSL final at Lahore as it would be beneficial for the economy and the country at large.

Khalid Iqbal Malik said that Pakistan has recently witnessed a new wave of terrorism across the country which was aimed at thwarting the PSL final at Lahore and harming the Pakistan’s economy. However, he was hopeful that the strong commitment of the leadership and the Pakistan Armed Forces would defeat the nefarious designs of the ant-Pakistan forces.

He lauded the role of Pak Army and other security forces for coping with terrorism effectively and improving the law & order situation in the country. He said that with the operation of Pak Army against terrorists, business activities were reviving in the country. He said that CPEC was considered a game changer for Pakistan and holding of PSL final at Lahore would increase the confidence of investors in the country.

ICCI President said that sports has now emerged as an effective instrument for promoting business and investment activities as mega sports events were generating business of billions of dollars.

He stressed that government should create conducive environment for sports activities in the country that would give new boost to business and economic activities.