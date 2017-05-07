Business community asked to focus on Uzbekistan, Mexico

Trade promotion

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The Ambassador designate of Pakistan to Uzbekistan Dr. Irfan Yusuf Shami and Ambassador designate to Mexico Mr. Tasawar Khan visited Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry and briefed the business community about the potential areas of promoting Pakistan’s exports with these countries.

Dr. Irfan Yusus Shamsi said that many Pakistani products including pharmaceuticals, surgical instruments, leather products, textiles, potatoes, citrus, mangoes and others have huge potential in Uzbek market and stressed that business community should step up efforts to enhance export of these products to Uzbekistan. He said his embassy would try to organize an exhibition of Pakistani products in the first week of September 2017 in Tashkent and asked the business community to send their quality products for display in the said expo.

He said twice a week flights from Lahore to Uzbekistan have been started from April and another flight will be started from Islamabad to Uzbekistan on completion of new Islamabad Airport to facilitate bilateral trade. He assured that he would try to connect credible businessmen of Uzbekistan with Pakistani counterparts for business partnerships.

Tasawar Khan, Ambassador designate of Pakistan to Mexico said that Mexico was a huge economy of over US$ 2 trillion with annual exports of US$ 360 billion and consumer market of 125 million people. However, Pakistan’s trade with Mexico was negligible. He said Prime Minister was giving priority focus to trade and business community should play leading role in enhancing Pakistan’s exports. He said private sector should now focus on non-tradition products for increasing exports with Mexico.

Speaking at the occasion, Khalid Iqbal Malik, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry said that Commercial Sections in Pakistani embassies should be further strengthened to explore new business opportunities for Pakistan in foreign markets.

He said Pakistani embassies in host countries should identify major importers and connect them with Pakistani exporters to promote country’s exports. He said Pakistani embassies should establish display centers in their premises to introduce more Pakistani products in host markets. He said embassies should regularly share trade related information with chambers of commerce of Pakistan that would help in exploring new trade opportunities.

Khalid Malik, Senior Vice President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Naeem Siddiqui, Abbas Hashmi, Ms. Fatima Azim and others also spoke at the occasion.