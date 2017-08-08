Business activities slowly picking up

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) on Monday said following the political storm, the business activities are slowly picking up which is encouraging. Some of the investors worried for months are coming out of their shell that will boost economic activity, it said. The new Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi should translate his words into action by taking steps to ensure political and economic stability, said Atif Ikram Sheikh, Chairman FPCCI Regional Committee on Industries.

He said that the Prime Minister in his first speech said that work on CPEC will be expedited which is encouraging.

Atif Ikram Sheikh said that civilian and military leadership is one the same page as far as the CPEC is concerned while China has termed the recent developments in Pakistan as its internal matter which has dispelled the impression that CPEC will be compromised.

However, he said, support of civilian and military leadership to the project is not enough, its security and more importantly, conducive investment environment is also very necessary.