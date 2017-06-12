Burnt dates

Scorching heat in the city of Turbat, Balochistan is routine where average summer temperature is almost 45°c. Turbat is famous for its quality sweet dates. A rare local hot air phenomenon called ‘ Gorich’ has destroyed almost all dates trees in Turbat and nearby villages. A farmer I know from village Herronk, bought dates harvest for Rs 20,000 yet all dates of the farm got burnt. The poor man took a loan of 20,000 from the bank and as a result is in dire straits, while there are no effectives modern technologies helping the people to offset these negative aspects of nature.

The federal agriculture institutions and provisional food dept must help people and should introduce new techniques to save dates and other agriculture products in the Province.

ALI JAN BALOCH

Via email

