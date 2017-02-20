Burn units, ICU at DHQ hospitals

Staff Reporter

Punjab government is implementing a comprehensive plan to provide quality healthcare facilities to the people of far-flung areas and in next two years 10,000 beds would be added to DHQ hospitals in the province.

According to health department sources, facilities for dental treatment, burn unit and Intensive Care Units (ICU) would also be provided at these hospitals. It added that the government has released Rs 800 million for the construction of Wah Cantt General Hospital.

It was learnt that ICUs would also be established in all DHQ hospitals. Also, construction of THQ hospital Murree and purchase of low-cost mobile health units were also included in the development programme.