Burkina Faso fight back to hold Cameroon

Libreville

A brilliant Benjamin Moukandjo free-kick was not enough for Cameroon to win their opening game at the Africa Cup of Nations on Saturday as Burkina Faso battled back to draw 1-1. Moukandjo, the Indomitable Lions captain, curled in a superb effort from a dead ball 10 minutes before the interval in the Group A game at the Stade de l’Amitie in Libreville.

However, 2013 runners-up Burkina Faso recovered to equalise with a quarter of an hour left, Issoufou Dayo bundling the ball in with a close range header after Banou Diawara’s free-kick was saved.

The result means there is nothing between any of the sides in Group A after hosts Gabon were held to a 1-1 draw by Guinea-Bissau in the tournament’s opening match earlier in the day.

Gabon play Burkina Faso and Cameroon face Guinea-Bissau in the next round of matches on Wednesday at the same venue. Cameroon have won the Cup of Nations four times but their build-up to this year’s tournament has been overshadowed by a raft of withdrawals by key players, including Liverpool defender Joel Matip and Schalke striker Eric Choupo-Moting.

Nevertheless, Hugo Broos’s side have not lost since a narrow friendly defeat to France in May last year and they started well, an organisational gaffe that prevented the national anthems being played prior to kick-off clearly not upsetting them.

Moukandjo, of French top-flight strugglers Lorient, underlined his importance to this rejuvenated Cameroon side when he dispatched his free-kick past Herve Koffi from just outside the box on 35 minutes.

However, after Koffi saved well from Clinton Njie, the game ultimately hinged on a crucial moment in first-half stoppage time. Christian Bassogog looked set to double Cameroon’s lead as he raced clean through on goal but Koffi came flying out of his area and denied him with a crunching challenge.—AFP