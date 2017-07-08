Burhan Wani source of youth struggle inspiration: KPI

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The Secretary-General (SG) of the Kashmir Peace Institute (KPI) Syed Hameed Shaheen Alvi has, in his tributes to the sacrifirce of Kashmiri hero Burhan Ahmed Wani, said that the maryr’s dedicated-to-cause life would continue as major source of inspiration to the later Kashmiri youth struggling for their cause uphelp by the UN Kashmir rulings.

In his statement here Friday on the occasion of Youm-e-Shahadat Burhan Wani the Secretary General said that every Kashmiri youth is imbued with the sacrificing spirit of the shaheed who lives as live figure in the hearts and minds of the people of Kashmir and stands as a symbol of steadfastness to all the freedom movements across the world.

Wani left behind a legacy of reminiscences that no one can forget. His martyrdom has in fact formed part of social syllabi of the people of Jammu and Kashmir. He built his sacrificial lore in his young age and his martyrdom has given him everlasting life. Shaheeds never die, they eat and act as orginary people do but their actions are not seen by the external eye. This is universal truth, the KPI SG said.

He demanded that the struggle and martyrdom of young Wani be made part of teaching syllabus in schools in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and on yearly basis his day of martyrdom be declared as Shaheed-e-Wani Day as reminder to every coming generation about their youthful deeds.

Since 1947 over 700,000 Kashmiris have laid down their lives in the way of freedom, a record that must be inserted in the Guinness Book of World Records.