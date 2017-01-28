Burglary boom in Larkana

Hashim Abro

Islamabad

After gambling, buffalo-theft and garbage everywhere, now residents of different cities, towns and villages are rocked by burglary boom in Larkano Division. Burglary boom; home and business break-ins have become a common feature.

It is reported that a poor tea- vendor/tea hotel runner becomes a victim of burglary boom in village Umar Bhayo, jurisdiction of Police Station Garello, Taluko Bakrani, district Larkano. Crime of all sorts, be it minor or major, is reported everywhere in the province but Larkano and in Larkano Garello and village Umar Bhayo suffer the most but who cares – neither Bilawal Zardari nor IGP.

Ruthless action through National Action Plan is the need of the hour in every part of the country with a special focus in Larkano Division where outlaws, thugs and thieves from Karachi and other parts have taken refuge in the hideouts being manned by the influential lot.