Bureaucracy in Pakistan!

Bureaucracy is called a horse without reins in the country as a general perception among the masses. Though it is state running machinery in its true spirit yet there are many shortcomings which need to be addressed and redressed in proper shape to achieve its real goal and motive on a war footing basis. The bureaucrats are highly qualified persons who enter into the public service through tough competitive examinations and selection criterion and after their induction into service they are posted to various stations with a bulky work and high responsibilities associated with nature of job in their relevant fields, Departments, Ministries etc and they achieve a huge experience to serve the nation.

However, some of them take such jobs as a source of illegitimate income and after their retirement they own billion of illegal assets earned by them during their service career. Chief Secretary of Balochistan’s case, who concealed billions of cash money and prize bonds in his residence in addition to the alleged property or other assets, is a glaring example. This is a very shameful and abashing situation in Pakistan being a poor country where most of the people live below the poverty line and many are ready either to kill or sell their siblings due to non-provision of food, health, education and shelter to them by the state which is a very ugly example of mismanagement and bad governance.

NASIR BANGASH

Haripur, KP

