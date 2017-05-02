Burden of proof lies with accuser

Malik M Ashraf

THE much—awaited verdict on Panama case by the Supreme Court of Pakistan was finally announced on April 20 but contrary to the expectations of all the stakeholders it did not end the legal battle between the petitioners and the respondents. The decision of the court for the formation of JIT to further probe the issue, particularly the questions that the SC has raised for the JIT to find answers to, have already started creating a political fall-out.

The political parties which took the case to the SC are now agitating for the resignation of the Prime Minister, though the position taken by them sounds bizarre in view of the fact that they have been repeatedly saying during the course of hearing of the case that they would abide by and respect whatever decision the SC delivers. The formation of the JIT has been ordered by the SC and the case has not yet been finally decided. However it goes to the credit of the government and Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif that they have accepted the decision of the court though they did have some reservations about it.

The party leadership of PML (N) and government decided to fully cooperate with the JIT and not to challenge the SC decision in the matter. The position taken by the PML (N) government and Prime Minister surely reflects the respect and esteem in which they hold the judiciary. To be fair to Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, he has set a unique example by presenting himself and his family for accountability before the apex court expressing full confidence in it, notwithstanding the fact that he could have very well claimed constitutional immunity available to him or challenged the maintainability and admissibility of the petitions.

Interestingly the judgment has duly acknowledged the fact that petitioners have not been able to provide irrefutable and legally acceptable evidence in support of their prayers. The petitioners basically had sought disqualification of six respondents including the Prime Minister. Three of them including Maryam Nawaz , her husband and Ishaq Dar were cleared of the charges against them in the delivered verdict. In regards to the question of disqualification of the Prime Minister under article 62 and 63 it was remarked” The bench would have sent this case to the Speaker or the Elections Commission of Pakistan but it does not think a question such ineligibility has arisen as alleged” The bench also quashed the notion that the Prime Minister could be disqualified simply on the basis of the alleged contradictions in the statements of his sons and himself without ascertaining the authenticity of the alleged contradictions by following the prescribed legal procedure.”

It is internationally recognized maxim of jurisprudence that the onus of proof lies with the accuser. There are innumerable court ruling from across the world emphasizing this point. Justice Debra Stephens of Washington Supreme Court while giving judgment in a case in 2014 remarked “Typically the burden of proof lies with the accuser. Otherwise anyone could accuse anyone else of anything and then say ‘prove me wrong’. And that is not how the legal system or logic works. Requiring a defendant to do more than raise a reasonable doubt is inconsistent with due process of principles. Doing so raised the possibility of wrongful convictions.”

The legal and constitutional experts contend that If the accusers had failed to substantiate their allegations, the bench was convinced that no question of disqualification of the Prime Minister had arisen and allegations against three respondents had been dismissed then there was no legal justification for the court to keep the case alive and ask the defendants to prove their innocence and also give answers pertaining to the business of their grandfather and the transactions that occurred more than 40 years ago.

The case should have been dismissed after the failure of the petitioners to prove their case and the exoneration of three respondents out of the six. Expecting somebody to answer for the dead souls sounds a bizarre proposition, particularly regarding tax matters. Legally speaking no authority can ask questions pertaining to issues related to tax beyond the period of seven years.

