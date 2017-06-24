Burden of millions of refugees

According to the United Nation’s report more than six hundred million persons are seeking refuge elsewhere due to conflict in their country. The existing conflicts have not been resolved to this date. We must find ways to minimize the resurgence of conflicts. Homelessness has become a critical problem for all f us.

After Turkey Pakistan is the second largest country to host refugees. A large number of these refugees belong to Afghanistan. According to statistics provided by the UN report an increase of 300,000 refugees has occurred over the one year period of 2015-2016. UN High Commissioner for Refugees has said that it is the failure of the international community to resolve the ongoing conflicts in parts of the world. Instead new conflicts are springing up too. More and more persons are becoming homeless and seeking refuge somewhere else.

It has become a pressing problem and has engulfed the entire globe. We must pay attention to this horrendous problem. UN High Commissioner has warned that poorest countries are bearing the burden of displaced persons with their meagre resources. 84 % f all the refugees come from the poorest nations. United Nations has expressed the hope that with the publication of this report the rich countries would rethink their strategy and policy to accommodate more refugees in their own countries. In this way the burden on the poor nations will be drastically lessened. They must contribute towards the rehabilitation and welfare of the refugees. We all must try to lessen the problems faced by the refugees. Pakistan has hosted millions of refugees for decades, but its sacrifices have not been acknowledged by the international community. The time has come for other nations to open up their borders to absorb refugees.

JAVAID BASHIR

Lahore

Related