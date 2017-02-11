Bullies will regret threats to Iranian nation: Rouhani

Tehran

President Hassan Rouhani has hailed Iranians for turning out in millions on Friday to celebrate the anniversary of the Islamic Revolution, saying the rallies are a response to recent threats by new US rulers against Iran.

“This turnout is a response to false remarks of the new White House rulers and the people are telling the world through their presence that the Iranian people must be spoken to with respect and dignity,” Rouhani told the rally in Tehran.

“The Iranian nation has shown during the past 38 years that it will make anyone who speaks to Iranians with the language of threats regret it,” the president added.

Rouhani’s remarks came after US President Donald Trump said he had put Iran “on notice” in reaction to a Jan. 29 missile test and imposed fresh sanctions on individuals and entities.—Agencies