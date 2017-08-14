Buildings illuminated to celebrate I-Day

City Reporter

Important buildings in the provincial capital have been illuminated as part of the Independence Day celebrations.

Flag-hoisting ceremonies and all other arrangements have also been finalised to mark the day in a befitting manner.

A meeting was held in this regard here on Sunday to review the arrangements. Punjab Minister for Local governments Mansha-Ullah Butt presided the meeting.

The meeting was told that a control room had also been established at local government complex here to get the latest updates on various activities of Local Government institutions all-over the province.

Famous singers will sing national songs at the special musical events. An art exhibition and Azadi Walk is also part of the activities.

Various dignitaries will participate in the I-Day ceremonies on the special instructions of Punjab chief minister.

Students of various educational institutions have also chalked out different activities including painting competitions among students of Fine Arts departments. Big pictures of heroes of the Pakistan Movement and other historic events have already been displayed at various prominent places in the city.

A folk dance festival has also been arranged. National songs competition will be arranged under Chief Minister’s talent hunt programme at district and division levels and the winners will be awarded prizes.

All employees of government institutions and other people will decorate flags on their dresses.

Poetic sittings will also be arranged. The Punjab Institute for Language Art and Culture has also arranged a special transmission regarding the Independence movement which will be broadcast at FM-95 radio.