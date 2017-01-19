Buildings constructed in maps violation to be demolished

Peshawar

City District Government Peshawar Wednesday decided the demolition of buildings in Town-I constructed in violation of maps and in case of the continuation of process would action against the concerned Inspector Building.

The decision was taken in a meeting of the Town-I Building Control Agency (BCA) held here with District Nazim, Mohammad Asim Khan in the chair. Those who attended included Nazim, Town-I, Zahid Nadeem, Town Municipal Officer (TMO), Azmatullah Wazir, chairman, Committee BCA, Member District Council Arbab Yousaf Hayat, District Councilor, Asif Khan, EXN Town-I, Rasheedullah, Finance Officer, Saifullah Khattak, Accounts Officer, Aziz Khan, ATO Gul Zaman, Chief Building Inspector, Malik Aziz and others. During the meeting, District Nazim, Mohammad Asim Khan was given detailed briefing on ongoing commercial and non-commercial constructions, The meeting also approved various maps.

The meeting further decided that constructions of builiding according to maps would be ensured in any circumstances and buidling constructed in violation of maps would be demolished with immediate effect.—APP