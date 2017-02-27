Building products expo in March

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The Institute of Architects Pakistan (IAP) Rawalpindi / Islamabad Chapter has announced the largest Annual Building Products Exhibition & Architects’ Convention in the region to be held in Islamabad from March 10-12, 2017. Annual Building Products Exhibition& Architects’ Convention is based on the theme “Sub-Urban Perspective – Defining the periphery”. All the major brands related to architecture and building materials are participating in the event. More than 70 stalls will attract visitors across Pakistan to give them unlimited choice of Building interiors and exterior.

While commenting on the upcoming event, Kabeer Malik, Chairman IAPEX Rawalpindi /Islamabad Chapter expounded that this event is one of its kind and a great chance for public to meet the top professionals in the fields of Architecture, Interior Design and Product Manufacture and more.

He is determined that this year will be another successful year of the event; this time with much more response from the public. This three-day mega event will provide the visitors with an opportunity to select and learn about the best options to make informed decisions, he further added.