Building Pak-Iran bridges

THE ties between Iran and Pakistan run deep, and have shifted over time from a deep dislike to regional rivalry and proxy conflict. Underneath it all has been the two countries’ pragmatic self-interest. For both Iran and Pakistan, bilateral closeness was always meant to reap something strategically larger. But over the past seven decades, since Pakistan’s inception, their relationship has been struck by a number of things; global and regional competition, the Cold War, the scramble for Afghanistan, and recently the Iran-Saudi rivalry.

These two regional powers, with a combined population of around 300 million, have been historically dovetailed in various cultural, religious, and political ways. Iran was the first country to recognise the emerging independent state of Pakistan in 1947 and the Shah of Iran was the first head of state to visit the new nation. While this relationship shifted following the 1979 Iranian Revolution, and tensions do exist between Sunni Pakistan and Shia Iran, the history of cooperation between the two countries in fields of great strategic interest such as Afghanistan, nuclear proliferation, and terrorism remains largely unexplored. It has been time tested that connectivity is the foundation stone of regional integration and cooperation- something which is animated and includes several aspects such as economic, social, political and strategic cooperation. Governments will come and go but if bilateral ties are grounded on firm economic linkages, the snowball effects of sudden political disruptions can be kept in check. There are several ways for both countries to go about this.

Both Iran and Pakistan are members of the Economic Cooperation Organisation (ECO). The basic facilitation tool for infrastructure capacity is the ECO Transit Transport Facilitation Agreement (TTFA) under which the Islamabad- Tehran- Istanbul Road Corridor- which was mandated in the 8th meeting of the ECO Transport ministers in Ashgabat- falls. It is proposed to be built along the same route as the existing ECO Container Train Route from Islamabad passing Tehran and ending in Istanbul. The 6543 km route began operations in 2010. Moreover, during the 9th High Level Working Group Meeting of the ECO Container Train on the 13th of July, Afghanistan has agreed to cooperate in the Islamabad-Tehran-Istanbul container train. Earlier, Afghan transit trade was being done through Karachi port but completion of this project would facilitate Afghanistan with another trade route. The highlight being how economic cooperation is bringing the countries in the region closer together.

The current security issues such as smuggling, drug trafficking and frequent incursions by non-state actors along the border needs to be managed through collaborative endeavours such as joint security exercises both on land and sea on a regular and structured basis. A border commission has already been set up in July which will hopefully set up measures to trammel these issues. Moreover, both the countries must develop trade relations by holding trade fairs and exhibitions and increasing trade delegations.The bilateral trade between the two countries has the potential to increase exponentially. Iran could help Pakistan in infrastructure development and in building of roads, dams, railways and the like while Pakistan could export textiles, sports goods, agricultural products and pharmaceuticals to Iran. Gwadar and Chahbahar should not be rivals but rise like sister ports. The two ports should complement each other in promoting trade in the region by enhancing connectivity through rails, roads and shipping links. The trade cooperation between Gwadar and Chahbahar would open economic prospects and job opportunities for both the countries. There are already talks of starting a ferry service between Chabahar and Gawdar and Karachi.

The Iran-Pakistan (IP) pipeline has become a contentious issue for both counties. Now that the menace of sanctions have been lifted, the project must be completed as soon as possible. This is in the best interests of Pakistan, where day by day the energy situation is deteriorating. The bonds of brotherhood, cooperation, and economic survival still remains strong in both countries. The encumbrance of economic sanctions are no longer an excuse. Hence, the two countries must move swiftly to ensure a strong economic relationship, one that supports the future of not only both the countries but the region at large.

