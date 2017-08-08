Building collapses during demolition process

City Reporter

A ground plus two-storey building collapsed in Karachi’s Gulshan-i-Iqbal area on Monday during the demolition process carried out against ‘illegal structures’ by the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA).

An official of the SBCA accused the ‘builders mafia’ of resorting to violence against the SBCA squad and damaging vehicles.

According to SBCA the demolition squad was taking action against illegal structures in the area on the instruction of the Director General of SBCA, Agha Maqsood Hussain.

During the process a ground plus two building collapsed. The ‘builders mafia and its agents’ resisted and tortured the members of the squad and smashed the wind screens of two official vehicles and damaged machinery, the SBCA statement claimed.

The police and Rangers reached on the spot and brought the situation under control. According to SBCA, action was taken on illegal constructions but the builder kept building it again and again and because of the structure had weakened and the building collapsed during the demolition process.

The Director General of the SBCA has ordered an inquiry, it was further stated.